YWCA "Support our Shelter" dinner and auction to raise funds for Elkhart Safe Haven

Elkhart is coming together to stand up for Michiana's women and children. That's the purpose for tonight's YWCA "Support our Shelter" dinner and auction.

Proceeds from this event directly benefit the Elkhart County Safe Haven shelter. It insures that women and children have a safe place to turn to when faced with violence in their homes. Services include counseling, child care, case management, legal services, and self sufficiency education.

It's the third year for the event. And the YWCA says they have no doubt the community has their back.

"For me it's always exciting to see the way the community steps up and Elkhart is really good at that," said Linda Baechle, president and CEO of the YWCA or Northern Indiana. "They really get into the spirit of supporting the work that's being done."

Many families are counting on you. The event takes place at the Lerner Theatre in Elkhart Friday at 6:30 p.m. You can purchase tickets here.