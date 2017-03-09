Delphi murders: Family of Liberty German speaks to media

The family of Liberty German spoke to the media Thursday for the first time since she and Abigail Williams were murdered in February 2017.

German's grandfather Mike Patty spoke at the press conference.

Patty first read a statement from Abby's family saying they are not ready to speak to the media at this time.

Then he spoke about Liberty and her love of softball. He told the media the day before the girls disappeared, Libby and Abby were outside throwing the ball around preparing for this year's season.

During the press conference Patty encouraged everyone to listen to the audio, to look at the photo of the suspect.

He also encouraged anyone who has noticed changes in a friend or family member since the murders to please call the tip line.

On February 22, at another press conference, Special Agent in Charge Greg Massa of the FBI spoke of behavioral changes that should be called in to the tip line.

On the afternoon of February 13, they abruptly cancelled an appointment at the last minute - or didn't show up for work and their excuse didn't hold up to scrutiny.

They changed their appearance after the girls were murdered. They shaved a beard, cut their hair or changed their hair color, or changed the way they dress.

Their sleep pattern changed, or they started to abuse drugs or alcohol.

The person is anxious, irritable, or followed the case with abnormal interest

At the same press conference in February, ISP released photos of the suspect and audio clips of the suspect.

The reward is now over $224,000.

The Indiana State Police said they have received more than 11,000 tips. More than 2,000 have been cleared.

Information in the case, as well as the audio clip, can be found on the Indiana State Police Delphi investigation website.

Citizens can provide information about this case by calling the Delphi Murder Tip Line at 1-844-459-5786. Tips can also be reported by emailing Abbyandlibbytip@cacoshrf.com.