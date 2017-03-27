Elementary students caught with weed

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

A Warsaw father and son are facing multiple charges after two of their family members were caught with marijuana inside an elementary school.

Warsaw Police tell ABC 57 bigger cities might have to deal with these types of situations once in a while, but they’ve never seen it in Warsaw.

18-year-old Braxton Hughes is headed to court on April 13th after police say his younger brothers, between 11 and 13 years old, brought weed to school and told police they got the marijuana from a friend of Hughes’.

According to the probable cause affidavit, 39-year-old Mark McGillem, the boys’ father, texted his 18-year-old son that his younger brother told on his friends.

When police arrived to this house on South Union Street, most of the marijuana was gone, presumably flushed down the toilet.

Inside, police found 63 empty plastic bags identical to the ones the two brothers brought to Lincoln Elementary on March 17th.

That’s when Braxton and three of his friends, all 18 years old, were arrested.

McGillem was also arrested but later released along with everyone inside the home on South Union Street.

Among McGillem’s charges is neglect of a dependent.

No court date has been set at this time for the father.