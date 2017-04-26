Elkhart Community Schools implement plan to deal with landfill fire

Elkhart Community School officials say they are working with the Elkhart Fire Department to implement a plan to keep kids safe after a fire breaks out at Earth Movers landfill Wednesday morning.

Right now, they have turned off all air handlers, so there's no intake or outake of air into the building. There will be no outside time for students for the day.

ABC 57 Meteorologist Emily Kennedy says temperatures will reach highs into the 70s today, which could create problems for keeping schools cool later in the afternoon. We plan to reach out later this afternoon to see if school officials make any changes to their plan for students.

ABC 57 also reached out to Concord Community Schools. Officials say West Side Elementary will turn off its air handler intakes, and will not have outside recess Wednesday. They say that's the only school in the district affected right now.