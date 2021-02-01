Elkhart museum offering virtual photograph care class

Curator of Collections, Michelle Nash, handling a photograph in the museum’s education collection. Photo courtesy: Elkhart County Historical Museum

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. – The Elkhart County Historical Museum is offering a virtual class on caring for photographs next week.

This class, the second of three virtual classes in the series, will cover the storage and handling of historic photographs.

“The class will explain the different agents of deterioration that can harm objects over time so our participants understand why storage in an attic or basement may not be the best environment for their family treasures,” said Michelle Nash, Curator of Collections at the museum and instructor of the class. “While I will be focusing on how these tips apply to photographs, they are true in most cases for storing your beloved family textiles, important papers, or other collectables.”

This free program will be offered on Thursday, February 11 at 7 p.m. and Friday, February 12 at 1 p.m. via the Google Meet platform.

Registration for the event is required and closes one hour prior to the start of each program.

Interested participants can register here.