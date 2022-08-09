Elkhart resident giving free back-to-school K-12 haircuts

ELKHART, Ind. -- One Elkhart resident is using his talents and generosity to give back to the community he grew up in.

Elkhart is known as the RV capital of the world with about thirty-two thousand Elkhart residents working in the industry, according to the RV Industry Association. Thor Industries, one of the largest RV employers, announced the closure of two of its Keystone RV factories last month.

Over three hundred people will find themselves out of work – right before they plan to send their kids back to school.

With the costs of school supplies and clothes on the rise – parents won’t have to worry about paying for their kid’s haircuts this year thanks to Emmanuel Ortiz.

Emmanuel grew up in Elkhart and works as a barber out of his home office.

He is offering free back-to-school haircuts to students in kindergarten through 12th grade and extending the offer to students in any of the surrounding schools – from Goshen, to South Bend and Mishawaka, not just Elkhart County students.

There is also no limit per family, so parents can bring all of their boys to get their haircuts today.

He hopes to make this a recurring yearly event and continue giving back to his community.

If you want to stop by for a free cut – you can reach out to Emmanuel on his Facebook page, ‘Manny’s Cuts’ or on Instagram at @mannyscuts100.