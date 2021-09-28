Man accused of robbing his uncle, disconnecting his oxygen

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. -- A man was arrested on multiple charges for allegedly robbing his uncle at knifepoint and removing the victim's oxygen, according to court records.

On Sunday, Mishawaka Police were called to the 2000 block of Normandy Drive for a medical alert. The medical company told police the customer had pressed his panic button and reported someone was preventing him from calling 9-1-1.

When police arrived, they looked through a window in the home and saw a man, later identified as Gregory Spurgeon, screaming at the victim and waving a flashlight in his face, reports said.

Spurgeon then ran across the room and got on top of the victim, reports said.

Spurgeon then grabbed the medical alarm call box, which had an open line to the call taker, put it on a chair and placed items on top of it, according to the probable cause affidavit.

Police entered the home when the victim began screaming for help.

Officers attempted to take Spurgeon into custody, but he resisted, according to the probable cause affidavit.

He had to be tackled to be placed in handcuffs and he fought officers on the way to the police car, reports said.

The victim had difficulty breathing, so EMS responded to help get his oxygen machine working.

The victim told police Spurgeon is his nephew and has been staying with him for a day or so.

Spurgeon wanted money for cigarettes, so the victim gave him $20, reports said. Spurgeon wanted more money, grabbed a pocket knife and pressed it to the victim's neck, according to the probable cause affidavit.

Spurgeon demanded the victim's wallet and threatened to kill him if he didn't hand it over, reports said.

Spurgeon threatened to kill the victim multiple times, reports said.

Every time the victim attempted to call 9-1-1, Spurgeon took the device away from him, so he pressed the medical alert pendant for help, reports said.

Spurgeon then unplugged the victim's oxygen machine, pulled the oxygen line off his nose and jumped onto the victim, reports said.

Police retrieved the victim's wallet from Spurgeon's pants pocket, reports said.

Spurgeon has been charged with armed robbery, robbery, interference with the reporting of a crime and resisting law enforcement.

He will be arraigned on Wednesday.