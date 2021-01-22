Pokagon Band donates $50,000 to Northern Indiana Workforce Board

SOUTH BEND, Ind. – The Pokagon Band of Potawatomi donated its annual contribution to the Northern Indiana Workforce Board (WorkOne) this week.

For the third year, the Tribe donated to the Workforce Board as part of its voluntary local agreement with the City of South Bend to share revenue form the Four Winds casino in South Bend.

The Tribe will end up donating a total of $250,000 to the Board over five years.

The Northern Indiana Workforce Board is an organization that oversees workforce development in Northern Indiana.

The Board’s youth program is focused on preparing young people in the community for Indiana’s workforce, and provides this population with various opportunities and access to areas like education, linkages to career-based jobs, workplace cultural awareness, and hands-on skill deployment.

Officials with the Board said the Pokagon Band’s monetary contribution will allow the Board to extend its reach to serve at-risk youth in the communities they serve.