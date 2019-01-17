Police: Mom discovers stranger in bed with her 12-year-old daughter

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- A 25-year-old man who was allegedly found in bed with a 12-year-old girl has been charged with one count of child molesting, according to court documents.

Preston Michael Craw, 25, was arraigned Thursday on a level 4 felony child molesting charge.

On January 11, the girl's mother came home around 6 a.m. and found a strange vehicle in her driveway.

When she went inside the home, she found her 12-year-old daughter and an unknown man asleep in the mother's bed, reports said.

Both Craw and the girl were topless, according to the probable cause affidavit.

Craw got dressed and attempted to leave, but his car wouldn't start, reports said.

The girl's mother called police and officers from the South Bend Police Department responded.

Craw told officers he met the girl on Tinder and thought she was 15-years-old.

In an interview at the CASIE center, the victim said Craw knew when he came over that she was just 12-years-old. She also knew he was 25, according to the probable cause affidavit.

Craw was arrested on January 11 and charges were filed on January 16.

