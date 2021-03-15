14-year-old being held following homicide of 6-year-old

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. -- The St. Joseph County Homicide Unit has provided an update to the investigation into the death of 6-year-old Grace Ross.

The autopsy found her cause of death to be asphyxiation and manner of death as homicide.

The 14-year-old suspect in the case was in court on Monday for a detention hearing. The court ordered the juvenile detained.

The juvenile will be in court again on March 22.

A preliminary inquiry has been prepared and it will be reviewed by the St. Joseph County Prosecutor's Office. The preliminary inquiry is a report by an intake officer about the juvenile and the circumstances of the alleged crime.

The law only allows the state to file a petition alleging delinquency after a preliminary inquiry is filed. A petition of delinquency refers to a delinquent act that would be considered a crime if committed by an adult.

On Friday around 6:30 p.m., 6-year-old Grace Ross was reported missing from Chapman Street in New Carlisle.

Approximately 2 hours later, Ross was found deceased in a wooded area near Chapman.

The CMHU was called in to investigate.

A 14-year-old suspect was taken into custody, but the teen’s name has not been released.

Ross’ funeral is planned for Friday from 4-8 p.m. at the Palmer Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held Saturday at 11 a.m.