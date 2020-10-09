4 year old cancer survivor's wish for camper granted

GOSHEN Ind.--- A 4 year old Middlebury boy who has beaten cancer twice got his wish for his family to have a camper. Kayjay Spaulding was given the camper by Make-A-Wish of Ohio Kentucky & Indiana and Dutchmen RV.

"It’s something that I’ll probably take to my grave, remembering this very day, just ecstatic," said Kris Spaulding, Kayjay's father.

"It’s always a blessing to come and see the smiles on their faces with something they never expected," said Stephanie McCormick, President and CEO of Make-A-Wish of Ohio Kentucky & Indiana. "Kayjay’s story resonates far down."

Make-A-Wish and Dutchmen RV heard about Kayjay's heroic story and stepped in to grant his wish of traveling, camping, and fishing with his family.

"All of those people came together to absolutely bring this family something that they would have never realized ever," said McCormick.

They Spaulding family says they are overjoyed to be able to give Kayjay something that will bring him so many fond memories as he grows up.

"We’re eternally grateful for everybody,: said Spaulding. "We’re thankful for them, but it’s going to be awesome to watch him grow up and when he turns 18 it’s his!"