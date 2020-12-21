Clay High School continues its 100-day “Season of Service” with food basket donations

SOUTH BEND, Ind. – Clay High School’s student council gathered Monday morning to assemble food baskets for community members in need.

This food basket drive is part of the high school’s “Season of Service” event, in which students give back to their community in different ways for 100 days.

In November, students gathered hats, mittens, and scarves for the families of students in the elementary and middle schools that feed into the high school.

For the month of December, students collected food and monetary donations for food baskets.

Normally, the food drive would involve going door-to-door offering people food but the students and staff had to change their methods due to the pandemic.

"As you can see, all of the tables we have here today are socially distanced. We try to keep stuff as safe as possible. Everybody's wearing masks. We can't really go door-to-door like we used to. It's hard to do everything nowadays while keeping everything distanced and safe,” said Maxx Szucs, Clay High School Senior Class President.

Students assembled the baskets Monday morning and the school’s administration team distributed them around the community afterwards.

The high school’s streak of giving continues in January with a blanket drive to benefit local charities.

Clay’s “Season of Service” will end on Feb. 9, 2021.

Contributions to this story also made by: Maura Johnson