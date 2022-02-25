Jimtown High School teacher accused of slapping student

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. – A Jimtown High School teacher was accused of slapping a student and is no longer an employee in the corporation, Baugo Community Schools announced Friday.

Following a Friday morning class, a teacher, identified Mike Hosinski, confronted a student about what the student was wearing, specifically about a hoodie sweatshirt the student had on in class, according to the letter.

A verbal exchange developed in the hallway and Hosinski allegedly slapped the student in the face with an open hand, school officials said.

The slap caused the student’s head to hit the wall and the student suffered visible injuries, according to the letter.

Medical staff treated the student.

Hosinski is no longer an employee with the school corporation and is not allowed on school grounds.

The incident is being investigated by the Indiana Department of Child Services and the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office.