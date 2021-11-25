Man facing charges for murder-for-hire scheme
By: Jane Bonham
Posted: Nov 25, 2021 6:48 PM EST
St. Joseph County, Ind. -- A Mishawaka man already in jail will now potentially spend even more time there for an alleged murder-for-hire attempt.
Investigators say 31-year-old Joshua Cassel hatched a plot to have his wife's father and a man having an affair with his wife killed.