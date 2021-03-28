Over 150 cars on display at South Bend auto show

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. – The South Bend Auto Show is at the Century Center for the second time. Guests can check out over 150 cars from classics, vintage, and even muscle cars.

Participant David Brody is displaying his 1939 Ford at the auto show. He said the work was done locally in Michiana. For instance, Brody said the car was assembled in Bristol, and the paint job and interior were all done in Elkhart.



Over the years, Brody has worked on more than 10 cars and has participated in multiple car shows for the past 30 years. The 1939 Ford he has on display at the auto show is his most recent work. Brody said he’s been working on it for the last 15 years.

“It’s all fiberglass, it’s a rendition of a 39 ford. The hardtop is removable so it’s a convertible. It’s red and gray obviously, it took about. I’ve been working on her for 15 years. So, the last thing I did was the dual-quad EFI on the motor kit and I drive it locally,” Brody said.





Sunday, March 28, is the last day for the auto show. The event runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. You can come and check out the 39 ford and other vintage and classic cars on display here at the century center.