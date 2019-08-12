Pedestrian killed recovering clothing from roadway

NILES, Mich. -- A pedestrian was killed on Sunday after going into the roadway to retrieve an article of clothing she lost while a passenger on a motorcycle, according to the Berrien County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies were called to N. 5th Street near Pucker Street at 12:08 to investigate the crash.

The driver of a Toyota Camry said she saw the victim, 49-year-old Candace Rae Barna, in the road, but was unable to avoid hitting her.

Barna was pronounced dead at the scene.

Deputies say alcohol and speed do not appear to be factors in the crash.

