Police searching for inmate who walked away from work release crew in Goshen

Posted: Sep 5, 2019 8:07 AM EST

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind.—Police are searching for an inmate who they say walked away from his work release crew in Goshen on Thursday morning.

According to officials, an inmate walked away from the area near the Conoco Gas Station in Goshen around 7:45 a.m. wearing his green and white striped prison jumpsuit and has not been seen since.

The inmate is described as a white male who is six feet tall, weighs 180 lbs. and has brown hair and hazel eyes.

The work crew was set to work on roads near the area of the incident.

Police have not released the inmate’s name or picture.

This is a developing story. We’re working to learn more information.

