Home
News
News Home
57 Minute Miracle
57 Pep Talks
ABC57 Investigates
Cool Schools
Dine Local
The Learning Curve
Made in Michiana
Wall of Honor
Your Voice, Your Vote
Weather
Weather Home
Bus stop forecast
Interactive radar
Local climate impact
Project Blizzard
Project Tornado
School closings
Ten day forecast
Washed away
Weather app
Sports
Sports Home
57 Tipoff
Cub Reporter
Friday Night Football
Notre Dame Sports
Saturday Kickoff
South Bend Cubs
Sports TV Schedules
About Us
About Us Home
ABC57 Program schedule
Buy #MichianaUnited t-shirt
Careers
Contact us
Meet our team
Reception issues
When to watch
Where to watch
Sweepstakes
Sweepstakes Home
Sweepstakes winners
M
e
TV
Home
News
News Home
57 Minute Miracle
57 Pep Talks
ABC57 Investigates
Cool Schools
Dine Local
The Learning Curve
Made in Michiana
Wall of Honor
Your Voice, Your Vote
Weather
Weather Home
Bus stop forecast
Interactive radar
Local climate impact
Project Blizzard
Project Tornado
School closings
Ten day forecast
Washed away
Weather app
Sports
Sports Home
57 Tipoff
Cub Reporter
Friday Night Football
Notre Dame Sports
Saturday Kickoff
South Bend Cubs
Sports TV Schedules
About Us
About Us Home
ABC57 Program schedule
Buy #MichianaUnited t-shirt
Careers
Contact us
Meet our team
Reception issues
When to watch
Where to watch
Sweepstakes
Sweepstakes Home
Sweepstakes winners
M
e
TV
Breaking News:
Michiana COVID-19 case count updates
Teen injured after shooting self in stomach
By:
Posted:
May 13, 2017 8:59 PM EDT
facebook
twitter
email
Share this article:
facebook
twitter
email