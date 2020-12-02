Berrien County Sheriff’s Office K9s receive body armor

Photos courtesy the Berrien County Sheriff\'s Office

The Berrien County Sheriff’s Office received donations of bullet and stab protective vests for K9s Blek, Maxx and Mika from Vested Interest in K9s.

The group has provided bullet and stab protective vests to law enforcement dogs throughout the United States. So far it has provided over 4,000 vests to K9s in all 50 states.

The vests will be embroidered with “This gift of protection provided by Vested Interest in K9s, Inc.”

The Berrien County Sheriff's Office released biographies for all three K9 officers.

Blek

Blek (pronounced Blue) is a German Shepherd/Belgian Malinois mix. Blek is from Belarus and was born in July of 2018.

Blek is trained in explosive detection, firearms detection, tracking, suspect apprehension, and handler protection. Blek has been partnered with Deputy Brandon Crosby since November of 2019 after they successfully completed basic training at FMK9 in Berrien Springs, Michigan.

Maxx

Maxx is a 5 year old German Shepherd/Belgian Malinois cross from the Netherlands.

Maxx is certified in narcotics detection, tracking, suspect apprehension and handler protection. Maxx is currently assigned to Deputy Paul Grenon. Maxx is certified through the North American Police Work Dog Association. Maxx became a member of the Berrien County Sheriff’s Department in 2017. Maxx loves going to work and in his off time enjoys playing with his favorite toy, a tennis ball.

Mika

Mika is a 4 year old Belgian Malinios. Mika was born in Budapest in 2016.

Mika is certified in narcotics detection, tracking, suspect apprehension and handler protection. Mika is currently assigned to Deputy Jason Haskins. Deputy Haskins has been with the K9 unit since 2006 and Mika became a member of the Berrien County Sheriff’s Office in 2018. K9 Mika loves to swim and chase chipmunks. The one thing Mika hates is having her nails trimmed.