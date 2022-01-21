Man arrested for exposing himself at South Bend gas station

SOUTH BEND, Ind. – A man was arrested on Friday for allegedly exposing his genitals inside a gas station on East McKinley, according to the probable cause affidavit.

On Friday, officers with the South Bend Police Department were called to a gas station in the 3600 block of East McKinley.

When they arrived, they spoke with an individual who said that a person, later identified as Brandon E. Daniels, had come into the gas station to use the bathroom. When Daniels left the bathroom, the individual said Daniels exposed his genitals and touched himself inappropriately while staring at her.

Daniels was still on scene when officers arrived and was taken into custody.

He was formally charged with public indecency.