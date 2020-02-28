Michigan State Police investigate sheep theft

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Mich. – Michigan State Police are investigating the larceny of multiple items from White Pigeon Township.

The theft occurred within the 18000 block of US Highway 12. Investigators believe it happened between the late hours of February 26 and the early morning of the 28th.

Included in the missing items are Stihl and Husqvarna chainsaws, a Simplicity riding lawn tractor, a yellow tri-axle implement trailer, and three Barbados black belly sheep.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact the Michigan State Police Marshall Post at (269) 558-0500 or Crime Stoppers at (574) 288-STOP.

