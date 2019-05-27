Police: South Bend woman arrested for allegedly driving 101 mph while intoxicated

Brittany L. Busko (Photo courtesy of the Indiana State Police)

GREENE COUNTY, Ind.—A South Bend woman was arrested on Saturday and faces preliminary charges of reckless driving and driving while intoxicated, according to Indiana State Police.

On May 25 around 8 a.m., an Indiana State Police Trooper observed a black Chrysler 200 traveling southbound on I-69 near the 93.5 mile marker at what appeared to be a high rate of speed.

Using his radar, the Trooper found that the car was traveling at 101 mph in a 70 mph zone.

A traffic stop was conducted and while speaking with the driver, identified as Brittany L. Busko, 21, of South Bend, the Trooper detected a strong odor of alcohol coming from Busko.

According to police, Busko failed several field sobriety tests and was transported to the Greene County Sheriff’s Department where a breath test showed a BAC of .18%, which is over twice the legal limit.

Busko is charged with operating while intoxicated with a BAC of .15 or more, operating while intoxicated endangering a person, operating while intoxicated, and reckless driving.

The Trooper was working a Combined Accident Reduction Effort (Project CARE) over the Memorial Day weekend at the time of the incident.

Share this article:



email