Tip Line: 574-344-5557 | news57@abc57.com

Police: South Bend woman arrested for allegedly driving 101 mph while intoxicated

By: Shannon Nolan Facebook | Twitter
Posted: May 27, 2019 7:50 AM EST
Brittany L. Busko (Photo courtesy of the Indiana State Police)

GREENE COUNTY, Ind.—A South Bend woman was arrested on Saturday and faces preliminary charges of reckless driving and driving while intoxicated, according to Indiana State Police.

On May 25 around 8 a.m., an Indiana State Police Trooper observed a black Chrysler 200 traveling southbound on I-69 near the 93.5 mile marker at what appeared to be a high rate of speed.

Using his radar, the Trooper found that the car was traveling at 101 mph in a 70 mph zone.

A traffic stop was conducted and while speaking with the driver, identified as Brittany L. Busko, 21, of South Bend, the Trooper detected a strong odor of alcohol coming from Busko.

According to police, Busko failed several field sobriety tests and was transported to the Greene County Sheriff’s Department where a breath test showed a BAC of .18%, which is over twice the legal limit.

Busko is charged with operating while intoxicated with a BAC of .15 or more, operating while intoxicated endangering a person, operating while intoxicated, and reckless driving.

The Trooper was working a Combined Accident Reduction Effort (Project CARE) over the Memorial Day weekend at the time of the incident.

Share this article:
Save with
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Close

4 Comments

Post a comment
Newest | Oldest | Top Comments
CharmaineAlita 19 hours ago
Will her chase be seen on World's craziest videos?
If so that would be the ultimate punishment for her reckless driving.
Like Reply

Reply to username
Or drag a file here to upload
Oscar 20 hours ago
Well thats early in the morning to be that intoxicated.
At least no one was hurt.
Must have been a long night.
I guess we all learn lessons the hard way sometimes.
You gotta stay sober if you plan to drive.
100mph doesn't bother me. All free ways need a real fast lane.
Most cars are equipped for that speed now a days.
Nice job by the local law enforcement.
Could have been alot worse.

Please be respectful of all life.
Happy Memorial Day!
Go Irish!
Like Reply

Reply to username
Or drag a file here to upload
TimBrewer 1 day ago
and she wasn't charge with speeding? strange...
Like Reply
KarenDownie TimBrewer 23 hours ago
Because she got reckless driving you idiot
Like Reply

Reply to username
Or drag a file here to upload
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?

Read More

Vietnam war veteran honored this memorial day
Three juveniles in custody after car stolen on Francis Street
Benton Harbor Schools ‘urgently requesting’ that Gov. Whitmer reconsider plan