Berrien County Sheriff’s Office rescues owl after it was hit by a car

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. – The Berrien County Sheriffs responded to a report of an owl vs vehicle collision on Friday around 8:50 on M-140 in Watervliet Township.

The collision left the vehicle involved without any damage to the vehicle. However, the driver was very concerned with the welfare of the owl.

Deputy Jerad Phillips found the owl and contacted a DNR conservation officer to see if a wildlife animal rescue or rehabilitation center would take care of the owl. After calling around, Phillips was able to make arrangements with a licensed wild animal rehabilitation center specializing in hawks and owls near Kalamazoo.

Philips took care of the owl until it was turned over to the specialist on Saturday morning.