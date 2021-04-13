Elkhart man accused of punching woman who rear-ended his vehicle

Photo courtesy: Elkhart Police Department

ELKHART, Ind. – A man was arrested after allegedly punching a woman who had rear-ended his vehicle on April 10, the Elkhart Police Department reported.

At 12:04 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to a two vehicle crash in the 2000 block of W. Mishawaka Road.

A woman said she rear-ended the vehicle in front of her, police said. After rear-ending the vehicle, the woman said she left her vehicle and approached the driver of the vehicle she rear-ended, reports said.

She then said the driver of that vehicle punched her in the face multiple times, causing her to lose consciousness, police said.

The driver of the other vehicle, 37-year-old Shawn Wilson, was arrested and faces charges for battery, police said.