Juvenile allegedly shoots 56-year-old during domestic dispute
Posted: Nov 2, 2021 2:24 PM EDT
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. – A 17-year-old was arrested on Monday following a domestic dispute that left one person with serious injuries, the Berrien Springs Oronoko Township Police Department reported.
At 11:50 a.m., officers were called to Oronoko Township for a report of a man with a gunshot wound.
When officers arrived to the scene, they learned a 56-year-old male was shot once in the chest by a 17-year-old male during a domestic dispute, reports said.
The juvenile was taken to the Berrien County Juvenile Center for a charge of assault with intent to commit murder.
The victim remains in serious but stable condition.