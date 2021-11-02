Juvenile allegedly shoots 56-year-old during domestic dispute

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. – A 17-year-old was arrested on Monday following a domestic dispute that left one person with serious injuries, the Berrien Springs Oronoko Township Police Department reported.

At 11:50 a.m., officers were called to Oronoko Township for a report of a man with a gunshot wound.

When officers arrived to the scene, they learned a 56-year-old male was shot once in the chest by a 17-year-old male during a domestic dispute, reports said.

The juvenile was taken to the Berrien County Juvenile Center for a charge of assault with intent to commit murder.

The victim remains in serious but stable condition.