Man charged with raping disabled woman

Posted: Jan 21, 2019 11:09 AM EST

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind.—A man has been charged for allegedly raping a woman who is confined to a wheelchair and has limited mobility.

Kevin Lozano-Espinosa is charged with one count of rape, a Level 3 felony.

The victim reported to officers that on January 12, Lozano-Espinosa, the victim, and the victim’s daughter were drinking alcohol together. The victim went to sleep at approximately 2 a.m.

Lozano-Espinosa allegedly woke the victim and began to sexually assault her, according to the probable cause affidavit.

The victim reported that she fought back, scratching Lozano-Espinosa.

The victim alerted police and upon arrival, officers located Lozano-Espinosa with red marks on his arms and the fly of his jeans down.

Lozano-Espinosa spoke with police during the investigation. He told them he didn't know how he got the scratches on his arms and denied assaulting or having consensual sex with the victim, according to the probable cause affidavit.

Lozano-Espinosa was charged on January 17. He pleaded not guilty during his arraignment on January 18.

His initial hearing is scheduled for 9 a.m. on Tuesday.

