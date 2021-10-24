Flag returned after 26 years
By: Jane Bonham
Posted: Oct 24, 2021 9:06 PM EDT
PULASKI COUNTY, Ind. -- This U.S flag once flew over the Nation’s Capital in honor of the then Captain Roy Mullis.
Mullis hasn’t seen the flag in over 20 years after it had been with his First Sergeant and they got separated.
They hoped to see each other again but First Sergeant Lazinsky passed away while serving in the Police Force in 2018.
You can catch the full story about how the flag made its way back to Mullis on our original series “Beyond the Badge” with Brenda Koopsen, only on ABC57 Night Team.